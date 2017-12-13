Charming Charlie files Chapter 11 bankruptcy

(WATE) – Charming Charlie filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Monday.

By filing under Chapter 11, the jewelry and accessories chain will be able to reorganize and continue to operate.

In a letter to customers, Interim CEO Lana Krauter said, “The past few years have been difficult for specialty retail, and we have certainly not been immune to those challenges.”

The company has around 375 stores including locations in Turkey Creek and West Town Mall and the Mall at Johnson City. Charming Charlie has not said what locations will be closed.

“During this holiday season, CharmingCharlie.com and hundreds of our stores across the country are open for business serving customers,” said Krauter. “The actions we are announcing today are intended to help ensure that the Company has adequate sources of financing and the right capital structure to support the business on an ongoing basis as we continue to implement our Back-to-Basics Strategy. We are confident that by reducing the size and scale of our business, we can focus on the core strengths that make the Company successful.”