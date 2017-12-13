Bristol, TN Fire Chief retiring next week

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL) – After 43 years serving in the Bristol Tennessee Fire Department, Fire Chief Bob Barnes will retire on December 18.

Wednesday evening the department held a reception honoring his time serving the city of Bristol.

“I think it’s time to let someone else have the job and look to the future,” Barnes said.

Barnes joined the force in 1974 and became fire chief in 2007.

The city manager has already begun the process of finding Barnes’ replacement.

“I think I’m leaving at a good time, working with great guys,” Barnes said.

