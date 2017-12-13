9th annual Jonesborough Shop with a Cop/firefighter brings holiday joy to children

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Dozens of under privileged children in our region got the special chance to shop with someone who protects and serves our community.

61 children from Washington County got the chance to participate in Jonesborough’s 9th annual Shop with a Cop/firefighter event.

Police, firefighters and first responders from 13 agencies across our region lined up to meet their special partners at the Jonesborough Visitors Center.

Those children were picked by the school system or police.

Jessica Watkins is a mom of two, “I really appreciate the help, it’s been hard this year.” Watkins said.

After meeting Santa, Fire Pup and enjoying pizza, the children headed over to Walmart.

They arrived, sirens blaring, escorted by police officers and firefighters.

Each child had a $150 Walmart gift card to spend. This year, police raised over $17,000.

“This gives us a chance to get in front of these children and spend time with them in a positive way, so many times when fire, police, EMS are coming it’s negative,” Major Jamie Aistrop with the Jonesborough Police Department said.

Sgt. Jason Rounds can’t wait for this event every year, he’s done it five times.

“It’s really a great time, it’s probably the best time I’ve had working as a police officer,” Sgt. Rounds said.

This year, he spent the evening with 6-year-old Alex, going aisle to aisle looking for his gifts. It was Alex’s first time shopping with a cop.

“It means a lot,” Alex said.

“They actually end up helping us more than we help them a lot of the times, it’s a really humbling experience,” Major Aistrop said.

Clark family tours provided the tour buses for the children and the Kiwanis Club of Jonesborough donated over $4,500 to the cause. Area churches, businesses and others also donated.

