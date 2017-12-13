17 hospitalized after reports of nausea, headaches at east Tennessee plant

ATHENS, TN (WATE) – Several employees at an Athens manufacturing plant were treated after they became sick on Wednesday morning.

Two employees at Mills Products, Inc. in Athens, reported feeling ill around 8:30 a.m. Additional employees started experiencing nausea and headaches soon after.

Seventeen employees were hospitalized, according to WTVC in Chattanooga.

The Athens Fire Department and Athens Utility Board went to the scene and tested the building for gas leaks and carbon monoxide. After multiple tests, no signs of any leaks were found.

Material safety data sheets were reviewed for possible exposure or similarities in symptoms.

Employees experiencing symptoms were taken to medical facilities. Other employees evacuated the building and are safe.

Symptoms were only experienced by employees working the first shift.

Mills Products says in an unrelated event Wednesday, an employee was airlifted for a personal medical issue.

Emergency and utility crews are continuing to test the building.

Mills Products makes fabricated metal parts and has around 200 employees in two plants, one in Athens and one in Mexico.