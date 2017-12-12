WCSO deputies ask public’s help in locating vehicle connected to Bristol, Va. homicide investigation

WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – Washington County, Va. Sheriff’s Office officials are asking for the public’s help in finding a vehicle that may be connect to an ongoing homicide investigation.

According to a WCVASO news release, detectives learned during their investigation into Steven Hafen’s death that a pewter or gold colored Ford Ranger was seen leaving the area of 4221 Reedy Creek Road on Nov. 29, around 7 p.m.

The truck was seen being driven by a man with brown hair, and the vehicle reportedly had damage to the grill, possibly broken, and was speeding.

The truck, which is said to be similar to the one pictured, was described to be somewhere between a 1993-2000 model.

Anyone who has seen the truck near the area where the homicide occurred, call the sheriff’s office at 276-676-6000.

