WATCH: Roy Moore arrives on horseback to vote in Alabama

GALLANT, AL (WIAT) — Is it election day in Alabama if Roy Moore doesn’t ride to the polls on horseback?

GOP candidate Roy Moore rode his horse Sassy to the polls Tuesday to cast his vote in the special election. Moore, who has been the subject of allegations of improper conduct with teenage girls when he was in his 30s back in the 1970s, is facing Democrat Doug Jones in the race for the seat vacated by now attorney general Jeff Sessions.

Watch the video above to see Moore arrive, vote, and speak with a crowd of reporters from all over the world in Alabama to cover the race.