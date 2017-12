BRISTOL, VA (WJHL) – Virginia governor, Terry McAuliffe is expected to make a major economic announcement in Bristol Virginia.

He is expected to make an announcement at 750 Old Abingdon Highway. That is the site of Ball Corporation.

Bristol, VA city leaders are expected to be there as well. That announcement will take place at 1:00 p.m.

