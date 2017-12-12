Vols Smith, Chandler Garner Phil Steele All-SEC Honors

|
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee freshman offensive lineman Trey Smith and freshman running back/kick returner Ty Chandler have been named to Phil Steele’s 2017 All-SEC Teams.
Smith was named to Steele’s second-team offense and Chandler was named to the third-team special teams as a kick returner.
Smith was named to the AP All-SEC Second Team, Coaches All-SEC Second Team and SEC All-Freshman Team last week. The Jackson, Tennessee, native was the only Tennessee offensive lineman to start all 12 games for the Vols in 2017. He had eight starts at right guard, three at left tackle and one at left guard. Smith led the Vols in pancakes and was UT’s second-highest rated offensive lineman behind only senior Jashon Robertson. Smith became the first Tennessee true freshman to start at left tackle in at least 30 years.
Smith made several highlight reels with his physical blocking style and showed the poise of a veteran player despite 2017 being his first year of college football. Smith’s blocking helped pave the way for career-best seasons by running backs John Kelly (778 rushing yards), Chandler (305 yards) and Carlin Fils-aime (215 yards).
Smith, who is also a candidate for Freshman All-America honors, was the No. 1 overall rated player in the nation in 2017 recruiting according to ESPN.com.
Chandler played in all 12 games as a true freshman in 2017. He rushed for 305 yards and two touchdowns on 71 carries, caught 10 passes for 108 yards and returned 17 kickoffs for 416 yards (24.5-yard average) and one touchdown. His 24.5-yard kickoff return average ranked fourth in the SEC.
Against Indiana State on Sept. 9, Chandler returned the opening kickoff 91 yards for a touchdown, making him the first Tennessee true freshman to return an opening kickoff for a score since Leonard Scott scored off a 100-yard kickoff return against Georgia in 1999. Chandler earned SEC Freshman of the Week honors for his performance against Indiana State.
Against Kentucky on Oct. 28, Chandler posted career highs in carries (22), rushing yards (120), rushing touchdowns (two) and receiving yards (33). His performance against the Wildcats marked the first time since 2014 that a Tennessee freshman had rushed for 100 yards.