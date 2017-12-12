UT’s Nared named SEC player of the week

|
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Tennessee senior forward Jaime Nared has been named the Southeastern Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week, the league announced on Tuesday.
Nared averaged 25.0 points and 9.5 rebounds, as the Lady Vols improved to 10-0 on the season and rose to No. 7 in the AP poll after racing past Troy, 131-69, and outlasting #2/4 Texas, 82-75, last week.
The 6-foot-2 native of Portland, Ore., helped Tennessee defeat its highest ranked opponent at home since 2010, firing in a game-high 23 points and carding her fourth double-double of the season with a game-high 13 rebounds in the wire-to-wire win over the Longhorns on Sunday.
Nared scored 15 of her 23 points in the second half vs. Texas, hitting 9-of-12 free throws in the fourth quarter to help the Lady Vols snap a three-game series losing skid vs. the Longhorns.
Playing all 40 minutes, Nared also registered a game-high four steals as the Big Orange knocked the Burnt Orange from the ranks of the unbeaten.
Against Troy on Tuesday night, Nared drained 10-of-14 shots from the field, including 3-of-4 from three-point land, to finish with a game-high 27 points in only 24 minutes of duty vs. the Trojans. She added six rebounds, three steals and two blocks and assists for UT, which posted the third-most points in school history as well as the most assists and field goals in Thompson-Boling Arena history.
Nared contributed to an offensive onslaught against the 4-1 Troy squad, helping Tennessee tally a school-record 44 points in a quarter (third), and helped UT limit high-scoring Troy (91.8) and Texas (93.0) to 69 and 75, respectively.
For the season, Nared is Tennessee’s leader at 17.6 points and 9.3 rebounds per game and has registered five 20+ points games and four double-doubles.
Nared was named the College Sports Madness National and SEC Player of the Week on Monday.