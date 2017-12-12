Tusculum’s Evan Altizer named Football Academic All-America

AUSTIN, Texas — Tusculum’s Evan Altizer has been named to the 2017 NCAA Division II Football Academic All-America® first team as selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America. Altizer was named the special teams honoree on the first team,
Altizer, a senior from Weddington, North Carolina, becomes the third football Academic All-American® in Tusculum history joining placekicker Glen Black (2006) and two-time recipient at tight end Jarrell NeSmith (2008, 2009). Altizer joins NeSmith as the only first team Academic All-Americans® in TC history.
Altizer has a 3.84 cumulative grade point average while majoring in English. He is a member of the South Atlantic Conference Commissioner’s Honor Roll, Tusculum Athletic Director’s Honor Roll, Dean’s List and Charles Oliver Gray Honors List.
The two-time Academic All-District selection led the Pioneers with his 9.1 punt return average, which is third in the league and 42nd in the country. His season-long 45-yard return at UNC Pembroke set up a touchdown in TC’s 31-10 road victory. He leaves Tusculum as the program’s all-time leader with 83 punt returns, while his 677 punt return yards are second in the TC record book, while his career 8.16 punt return average is seventh-best by a Pioneer.
Altizer started in all 10 games as a receiver, where he finished second on the team with 25 receptions for 444 yards. His four touchdown receptions were tops on the squad. During his 42-game career, he posted 67 receptions for 1,359 yards and 10 touchdowns. His 1,359 receiving yards are 15th in school history.
The Division II Academic All-America program is being financially supported by the NCAA Division II national governance structure to assist CoSIDA with handling the awards fulfillment aspects for the 2017-18 D-II Academic All-America® teams program.
To be eligible for Academic All-America consideration, a student-athlete must be a varsity starter or key reserve, maintain a cumulative GPA of 3.30 on a scale of 4.00, have reached sophomore athletic and academic standings at his current institution and be nominated by his sports information director.
Since the program’s inception in 1952, CoSIDA has bestowed Academic All-America honors on more than 20,000 student-athletes in Divisions I, II, III and NAIA, covering all NCAA championship sports. For more information about the Academic All-America® Teams program, please visit www.cosida.com.
2017 CoSIDA NCAA II Football Academic All-America® Team
First Team
QB – Ty Reasnor, Arkansas Tech
RB – Jared Dillingham, Carson-Newman
RB – Colin McDermott, Shippensburg
WR – Jason Balts, Minnesota-Duluth
WR – Cory Contini, Ohio Dominican
TE – Nicholas Stanke, Sioux Falls
OL – Devon Ackerman, East Stroudsburg
OL – Corbin Feenstra, Colorado State-Pueblo
OL – Sam Hall, Newberry
OL – Ryan Michaels, Mercyhurst
OL – Colin Peter, Colorado School of Mines
OL – Dillon Vaughan, West Texas A&M
K – Carter McCauley, Winona State
ST – Evan Altizer, Tusculum
DL – Josh Croy, Colorado State-Pueblo
DL – Jon Dicke, Southwest Minnesota State
DL – Jedidiah, Scott Assumption
DL – Nick Thorpe, Minnesota-Duluth
LB – Kirby Hora, Augustana
LB – Alex Lackey, Central Missouri
LB – Collin Schlosser, Grand Valley State
DB – Bo Brooks, Missouri S&T
DB – Marcus Houghton, Emporia State
DB – Austin Schaffer, Sioux Falls
DB – Evan Tompkins, Bemidji State
P – Nate Skare, Upper Iowa
Second Team
QB – Ryan Zapoticky Shippensburg
RB – Deshawn Jones Missouri S&T
RB – Landon Nault Emporia State
WR – Brad Novak Mercyhurst
WR – Matthew Wilcox Ashland
TE – Nick Keizer Grand Valley State
OL – Andrew Lorenz Ohio Dominican
OL – Jake Porter Minnesota State-Mankato
OL – Brandon Roe Southwestern Oklahoma State
OL – Austin Treneff Notre Dame (Ohio)
K – Will Brazill, California (Pa.)
ST – Kile Pletcher, Southern Arkansas
DL – Myles Humphrey, Shepherd
DL – Marcus Martin, Slippery Rock
DL – Joey Newman, Augustana
DL – Dylan Roney, Ferris State
LB – Landon Compton, Missouri S&T
LB – Austin Miller, Central Missouri
LB – Zack Singleton, Wingate
DB – Doyin Jibowu, Fort Hays State
DB – Mike Pietropola, Indiana (Pa.)
DB – Braden Sweet, Southwestern Oklahoma State
DB – Avram Tynes, Augustana
P – Christopher Birozes, Wingate
CoSIDA Academic All-America® of the Year: Ty Reasnor, Arkansas Tech