State rests in Zaevion Dobson murder trial

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The state rested its case Tuesday afternoon in the trial of three men for the murder of Zaevion Dobson.

Dobson, 15, was shot and killed on December 17, 2015, in the Lonsdale community in Knoxville. Christopher Bassett, Kipling Colbert Jr. and Richard Williams III are charged with first degree murder in his death. Prosecutors believe gang rivalry is the reason for Dobson’s death.

On Tuesday, the seventh day of trial, firearms experts testified that shell casings found at the scene match the pistol found under Williams’ seat during a traffic stop.

This gives you an idea of the complexity of this case. KPD made a diagram to show how some guns were used in multiple shootings. pic.twitter.com/qEL0kamVEC — Kelly Reinke (@WATEKellyReinke) December 12, 2017

The firearms expert testified that the 9mm handgun used in the Lonsdale shooting is the same gun used in a shooting at Green Hills Apartments. READ MORE: Court plays taped interview with defendant in day 6 of Dobson trial Knox County chief medical examiner Dr. Darinka Mileusnic-Polchan testified that Zaevion was shot in chest. The bullet went through his right lung and struck his aorta. The doctor testified that Zaevion was alive for a short time after he was shot. READ MORE: Gang investigator testifies on day 5 of Zaevion Dobson murder trial Dobson’s mother, Zenobia, who was in the courtroom Tuesday, was emotional as the medical examiner showed photos of her son. At the end of proceedings Tuesday, all three defendants declined to testify. Members of the jury were sent home for the day just after 2 p.m. A member of the jury was replaced Tuesday because of a death in the family. The trial will resume Wednesday, when the defense will have the opportunity to call witnesses. It’s possible the trial could wrap up Wednesday, as well.