Nine Hokies named to Phil Steele’s All-ACC teams

BLACKSBURG – After the release of Phil Steele’s All-ACC teams on Tuesday, senior G Wyatt Teller, senior WR Cam Phillips, senior CB Greg Stroman and junior LB Tremaine Edmunds are each consensus first-team All-ACC honorees in 2017.
Joining the quartet on Steele’s first-team is sophomore DT Tim Settle, who was previously named a second-team All-ACC selection by The Associated Press and the conference.
Senior LB Andrew Motuapuaka and junior S Terrell Edmunds earned second-team honors and junior DT Ricky Walker was a third-team pick. Stroman was also named to Steele’s second-team as a punt returner.
Teller anchors a Virginia Tech offensive line that has permitted only 21.0 sacks this season. He’s started in all 12 games at left guard and has started 23 consecutive games, the longest streak on the Tech offense. Pro Football Focus has honored Teller on their ACC Team of the Week four times this season. The Bealeton, Virginia native was the runner-up for the ACC’s Jacobs Blocking Trophy, which is presented to the conference’s most outstanding blocker.
Phillips, a first-team All-ACC selection, ranks fourth in the ACC in both receptions (71) and receiving yards (964). Tech’s all-time leader in receptions (236) and receiving yards (3,027), Phillips is tied for second in the ACC with seven touchdown catches and ranks third with five 100-yard receiving games. His 189 receiving yards at East Carolina (9/16) are the most of any ACC player this season.
An ACC honorable mention pick as a punt returner and a first-team All-ACC selection at cornerback, Stroman’s 384 punt return yards ranks second in the FBS, and he’s returned two punts for touchdowns, tied for the most in the ACC. The senior’s 91-yard punt return for a touchdown vs. North Carolina (10/21) is the longest for an ACC returner in 2017 and was the second-longest in Lane Stadium history.
Edmunds, a Butkus Award finalist, turned in his second straight 100-tackle season for the Hokies and currently ranks sixth in the conference with 102 total tackles. His 14 tackles for loss rank third among ACC linebackers and eighth overall in the ACC. Edmunds, who leads the Hokies in tackles, TFL, sacks (5.5) and forced fumbles (3), helps anchor a Virginia Tech defense that paces the FBS with 16 Red Zone scores allowed and three shutouts. He earned ACC Linebacker of the Week honors following a 10-0 win at Virginia (11/24).
The No. 22 Hokies return to action on Dec. 28 when they take on No. 17 Oklahoma State at 5:15 p.m. in the 2017 Camping World Bowl in Orlando.