New campaign underway to raise money to light stars on Johnson City landmark sign

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – The old Uhaul sign turned downtown Johnson City landmark is once again in need of help from the community. Several stars on the sign were not lit because there wasn’t enough money in the budget to make that happen.

Now the Johnson City Development Authority is launching a new campaign to “Light the Stars” on the sign.

“The lighting on it shows throughout the community that it is really bright and showcases that you are in Johnson City, Tennessee but the stars being lit would be just like the sprinkles on a cupcake and just puts the finishing touches on that,” Downtown development director Dianna Cantler said.

The project intially cost $80,000. Months after construction began, a request was made for an additional $10,000 putting the projected cost upwards $90,000.

Cantler says to light the six stars, three on each side would cost $12,000 putting the total cost of the project well over $100,000.

“Our property tax vaules in downtown have increased increadibly compared to the other areas of Johnson City and Washington County,” Canter said.

The JCDA is hopeful they will reach the $12,000 donation goal by the end of 2017. For more information on the “Light the stars” campaign, click here.