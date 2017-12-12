JK Rowling says she’s proud to receive royal honor

Writer J.K. Rowling, shown in this 2016 file photo, told Harry Potter fans Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016, that the prequel series "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" is expected to be five films instead of the originally planned trilogy. (AP file)

LONDON (AP) – Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling can add another magic moment to her list of achievements – she has been made a royal Companion of Honor.

Rowling received the honor from Prince William on Tuesday at a Buckingham Palace ceremony.

Rowling said she was “deeply honored and proud” to receive the title, which is limited to 65 people “of distinction.”

The boy wizard’s creator is being honored for services to literature and philanthropy.

She says “to be included in the distinguished and diversely talented company of the other Companions of Honor, especially as a female writer, is a particular privilege.”

Other companions of honor include scientist Stephen Hawking, artist David Hockney, ex-Beatle Paul McCartney and “Downton Abbey” star Maggie Smith.

