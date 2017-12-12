Hoyas head coach Patrick Ewing at Gate City game to see McClung

Published:

(Gate City)  Last month McClung signed with Georgetown and they are coached by Patrick Ewing who was in the stands with the McClung family while watching Gate City host Lee High.
And McClung didn’t disappoint his future coach, time running down in the first half when he drives into the paint does the dipsy-do for the lay-in. Second half the Generals kept fighting when Jacob Stewart pulls up and sinks the short jumper.
From there it was all McClung when he drives right down the court for the slam dunk. Ewing telling the kids this guy is going to look good in a Hoya jersey.
McClung who had 47 points saved his best for last when he goes in for this wind mill slam dunk. Gate City won tonight 93-46.

