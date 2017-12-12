Hawkins Co. murder victim’s brother, friend speak out

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Hawkins County murder victim’s brother and friend say they want justice as the sheriff’s office continues to investigate and ask for tips in her murder.

26-year-old Callie Ison of Big Stone Gap, Va was found dead in a creek on Nov. 24 in the Clinch community of Hawkins County.

Callie’s brother William Ison and her friend Santana Rose tell News Channel 11’s Justin Soto, Callie also went by “Mia.”

She was also a mother of two young children.

“We just had this inseparable bond,” William Ison said.

Less than a month since Callie was found dead in Hawkins County, it’s still very difficult for William and Santana to talk about her.

“I didn’t really feel nothing at that moment and as the days went by it became worse and worse and worse and worse,” William Ison said.

Callie’s memory is still clear in William’s mind.

“I can hear her coming to my house and hollering my name, like it lingers in my head,” William Ison said.

They both described Callie as a giver, who had a laugh you could never forget.

“She was a very outgoing girl, she loved to smile, loved to make people happy,” Rose said.

William also described Callie as unique, and someone who could touch anybody’s soul and brighten their day.

They both still cannot understand how someone could have done this to her.

“You have two small children that don’t have their mother, that cry for her every night,” William Ison said.

Sheriff Ronnie Lawson of Hawkins County said there is a person of interest in the case.

William and Santana just want justice, as they continue to grieve.

“She didn’t deserve to have her body decomposing in the water for two months. Somebody out there has guilt in their heart and they need to come forward,” Rose said.

Callie would have turned 27 on December 29.

“I’ll never be able to tell my sister I love her, I’ll never be able to see her smile, I’ll never be able to do anything with my sister again,” William Ison said.

William and Santana added that Callie traveled a lot and it was not out of the ordinary to not here from her for a while.

The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on this case. If you have any information, give the sheriff’s office a call at 423-272-4848 or Central Dispatch at 423-272-7121.

William and Santana also have a Facebook page set up for Callie.

