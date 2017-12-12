Hawkins Co. glass plant cited after employee injured on the job

CHURCH HILL, TN (WJHL) – A glass plant in Hawkins County has been cited after a man was injured on the job.

The incident happened on October 9.

According to the Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration, an employee was loading crates of glass onto an open-top tractor trailer when a crane snagged a bar, causing the trailer to tilt.

That caused one of the crates to overturn, hitting the employee.

He was sent to the hospital with two cuts on his head, a broken ankle and wrist.

AGC Flat Glass in Church Hill was cited for not having slings clear of all obstacles, failing to properly inspect two wire rope slings before using them to move material, and for not using wire-rope slings that have permanently affixed and legible identification markings.

TOSHA said AGC signed an agreement to correct each item, pay the penalty, and not to contest the items.

AGC Flat Glass has corrected each of the items cited.

It is required to pay a penalty of $6,800 by January 6.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.