Frontline educators provide earful about TNReady, testing issues

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee lawmakers like to tout the growth of K-12 students statewide, but some frontline educators said Tuesday recent testing problems are holding thousands of kids and teachers back.

Recent delays, questions and changes in the statewide testing called TNReady has been a learning experience for all.

“I hate to see our best and brightest choose other careers because we can’t get it right,” Dr. Shannon Grooms of Newport, Tennessee, said before the Tennessee House Government Operations Committee.

The elementary school principal passionately laid out issues with students and schools waiting for TNReady data, which helps drives how teachers are judged and kids taught.

“It’s not about good or bad,” the principal told the committee. “It’s about getting something consistent so that we can educate kids in a proper manner. Continually changing things at the expense of my kids and teachers is wrong.”

East Tennessee committee chair Jeremy Faison used what he called “hillbilly language” in saying teachers need a break when judging them with incomplete data.

“Let’s just take it easy on the teachers,” thundered Rep. Faison. “Let them know and let the principals know what’s going on. They can do an entire evaluation without adding on TNRready on their scores.”

The lawmaker, though, was hardly finished with his “hillbilly language” in describing some of the teachers he has seen.

“They are dry heaving at home over this,” he continued. “They are freaking out. They are scared to death.”

The state education commissioner says there’s been a three-year transition to the TNReady tests.

“We have monitored and adjusted the amount that TNRready counts in both teacher evaluation and student grades during that transition period,” said the commissioner.

She added that the her recently convened task force is also addressing the issues with the TNReady tests.