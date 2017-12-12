Food with Fred: Clarence’s Drive-In in Unicoi

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published:

UNICOI, TN (WJHL) – Last month, a fire destroyed a beloved Unicoi restaurant, Clarence’s Drive-In, which had served customers since 1969.

The good news, it’s owners — Teresa and Jerry Collins — are still serving the restaurant’s famous dishes, as they were able to re-open in a new location.

In this month’s Food with Fred, Fred Sauceman reveals what keeps people coming back to the eatery.

Clarence’s is temporarily operating in the former La Meza Mexican Restaurant at 3615 Unicoi Drive in Unicoi.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.

