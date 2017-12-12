Eric Azotea’s attorney’s motion to suppress search warrant in case denied; trial set for Feb. 5

(WJHL) – The man accused of murdering a Sullivan County couple, then trying to destroy their bodies to hide the crime, made an appearance in a Carter County courtroom on Tuesday.

Eric Azotea is accused of murdering Amber Terrell and Art Gibson in January of 2015.

On Tuesday, a judge denied a motion by Azotea’s attorney to suppress a search warrant in the case.

Prosecutors believe Azotea killed the couple at a home on Woodland Drive, then attempted to dismember and burn their bodies to cover up the crime.

Investigators said they found the couple’s remains in a crawl space inside the home.

District Attorney General Tony Clark said his office plans to pursue the death penalty in the case.

Azotea’s trial is scheduled to begin Feb. 5.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.