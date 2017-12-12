Eric Azotea’s attorney’s motion to suppress search warrant in case denied; trial set for Feb. 5

Eric Azotea

(WJHL) – The man accused of murdering a Sullivan County couple, then trying to destroy their bodies to hide the crime, made an appearance in a Carter County courtroom on Tuesday.

Eric Azotea is accused of murdering Amber Terrell and Art Gibson in January of 2015.

On Tuesday, a judge denied a motion by Azotea’s attorney to suppress a search warrant in the case.

Prosecutors believe Azotea killed the couple at a home on Woodland Drive, then attempted to dismember and burn their bodies to cover up the crime.

Investigators said they found the couple’s remains in a crawl space inside the home.

District Attorney General Tony Clark said his office plans to pursue the death penalty in the case.

Azotea’s trial is scheduled to begin Feb. 5.

