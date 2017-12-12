East Tennessee boy, Keaton Jones, shares thoughts on bullying after post goes viral

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The simple message went viral after a young boy from right here in East Tennessee shared his heartbreaking story of bullying.

Keaton Jones goes to Horace Maynard Middle School in Union County. His mother wanted to send a message by recording her son on his way home from school because he was too afraid to go to lunch. She said bullies had started throwing food at him.

The viral video with millions of views is still fresh for Keaton. Monday night he reflected back on the day when he texted his mom for help.

“Someone had walked up to me and said that someone was going to beat me up. I texted my mom. She said that had gone on far too long and appeared at the school,” said Keaton.

Keaton says the bullying that started when he was in third grade is hard to forget.

“Well, they at that point, they really began to like physically bully or verbally bully. It’s just, I guess I don’t understand why.”

Overnight, celebrities, athletes, politicians and everyday people shared the video and their own stories, all linked with the hashtag “#StandWithKeaton.”

See also: Celebrity support pours in after tearful bullying video goes viral

Click below to watch the full interview with Keaton.

Some showed their support in person, like Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano. The meeting left Keaton speechless.

“Whenever I think of that. I just think, ‘Wow this is been amazing,'” he said.

At age 11, Keaton knows he has a platform to speak out against bullying. He says there’s pressure, but his message to bullies is clear: just stop.

“It’s not okay to take someone that don’t do anything to you and make them feel like they don’t belong on earth, honestly,” Keaton said.

Keaton says he knows speaking up is hard and that some victims of bullying don’t talk about it because it’s scary. He says even with all the support, he was scared too.

“I was prepared that there would be negatives and positives to that,” Keaton said.

When asked about some of the negative comments on social media, Keaton’s mom Kimberly Jones said her kids’ well being and safety are her focus.