ROGERSVILLE, TN (WJHL) – Hawkins County dispatchers confirmed a crash involving a tractor trailer has happened in Rogersville.

According to dispatchers, the crash happened near the area of Highway 11W and 70 North.

Rogersville Police Chief Nelson told us that a tractor trailer went across the median, hit a truck and then crashed near a rehab center.

