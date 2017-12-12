Bristol, VA school bus involved in minor crash

BRISTOL, VA (WJHL) –  News Channel 11 is following a school bus crash in Bristol, VA. According to Bristol Virginia Police captain Maynard Ratcliff, the crash was minor in nature.

The BVPD reports a vehicle struck the bus on Williams Street this morning while the kids were en route to school.

Captain Ratcliff said there were nine children onboard the bus, but he says no injuries were reported.

Bristol Virginia Superintendent Keith Perrigan, said in a tweet this morning the bus was on its way to Virginia High School. He cautioned the public to, “Please be aware of bus traffic, especially during morning and afternoon pickup times.”

We’ll post more details as soon as they become available.

