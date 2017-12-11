THP Fall Branch troopers express support for Keaton, hoping to set up lunch meeting

FALL BRANCH, TN (WJHL)- A video of a young boy from East Tennessee with tears in his eyes as he talks about bullying in school, has now been viewed tens of millions of times.

The video has sparked an outpouring of support, capturing the attention of celebrities and athletes nationwide.

Early this morning, we found that even THP state troopers had taken notice of this video.

THP Fall Branch District posted in a tweet Monday morning that ‘THPFallBranch is with you Keaton’

Sergeant Nathan Hall said the video tugged at the heartstrings of so many troopers across the state, including those right here in Northeast Tennessee.

“A couple of our troopers have reached out, wanting to go eat lunch with the young man, and I know he has overwhelming support right now within all of our districts in the state, especially the highway patrol. Our communications director is discussing those possibilities and setting up things like that,” Hall said.

Hall said they are hopeful that THP troopers will be able to meet with Keaton, telling us some troopers said they could even put themselves in his shoes.

“I talked to another trooper that he was actually bullied as a child, and he still remembered the circumstances… we’ve talked to all the districts today and they all have a very overwhelming support of how that effected them by watching this video, and support to Mr. Keaton,” Hall said.

Hall also said they hope this leads to a bigger conversation and awareness about bullying in schools, advising parents and children if they want to know more about preventing bullying there is a website called stopbullying.gov.