Sullivan County EMS collects Christmas toys for children in need

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – On most days, Sullivan County’s Emergency Medical Service deals with life or death situations. But Monday morning the EMS crew stepped up to help out in a different way, partnering with the Salvation Army to collect toys for children in need this holiday season.

It’s called Fill the Box – a campaign started by Sullivan County EMS three years ago as a way to give back, collecting toys and money to help make Christmas brighter for the families that the EMS crew serves.

“We’re hoping to help the other families that are not as fortunate this year and make Christmas great for all the kids,” said Brittini Newton, a Sullivan County EMS paramedic.

Crews collect new, unwrapped toys and pile them up in the back of two ambulances to help fill any gaps in the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program.

“We’ve found that through the years some angels get adopted, but they just don’t seem to make it back to us, so we use toy drives like this to collect toys for those forgotten angels,” said Major Joseph May with the Kingsport Salvation Army.

That means more children in the area can wake up to a gift Christmas morning.

“To have the Sullivan County EMS helping us with this effort, it’s valuable, it’s extremely valuable,” Major May said. “They will ensure that children have a joyful Christmas that might otherwise not have anything.”

Almost all angels in Kingsport have been adopted, Major May says, but for the few left, he said, “The deadline to get angels back is December 19th, that’s next Tuesday, so you can still pick up an angel through Saturday and you have until Tuesday to get it back to us.”

It is an effort so close to the hearts of many of the Sullivan County EMS crew members.

“It’s very humbling just knowing we’re able to help the other families and help the kids,” Newton said.

Sullivan County EMS set up at the Walmart on Fort Henry Drive in Kingsport. They will collect toys until 8 p.m. Monday.

