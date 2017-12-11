Storm Team 11 Starwatch: Monday, December 11th – Sunday, December 17th 2017

Happy Monday!

Welcome to the fourth edition of StormTeam11 Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted weekly that will list events happening in the sky this week!

Wednesday, December 13th – Thursday, December 14th 2017:

This week, we have an exciting event, the Geminid meteor shower! This is pronounced ˈjemənidz. This event will peak the evening of Wednesday, December 13th into the morning hours of Thursday, December 14th. If we have clear skies, we will have great viewing conditions in our area!

Image Courtesy of NASA/MSFC/Danielle Moser, NASA’s Meteoroid Environment Office

Image Courtesy of: https://solarsystem.nasa.gov/planets/meteors/geminids

The above image shows a picture of what some of the meteors would look like!

The Geminid meteor shower’s best hourly rate will be 100-200 meteors an hour! However, only the brightest of meteors can be seen from city light polluted skies. A meteor shower occurs when the Earth passes through a debris trail that is left behind by a passing comet, but the Geminids are unique in that an asteroid is the source of this debris! See December 16th below!

Thursday, December 14th 2017:

Additionally, Jupiter and the Moon will be close to Mars this morning! Here’s a view of the southeast horizon about an hour before sunrise.

Image Courtesy of Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium

Saturday, December 16th 2017:

Additionally, this week on Saturday, December 16th at around 6 PM EST 3200 Phaethon is going to pass within 6.5 million miles from Earth (about 27 times farther than the moon). 3200 Phaethon is an asteroid and on this date it will have a magnitude of 10.8 (about 100 times fainter than the dimmest stars you can see with the naked eye). It will be a little difficult to see even in today’s amateur telescopes. Debris from 3200 Phaethon is known to be the origin of the Geminid meteor shower.

Acknowledgements

Special thanks to Adam Thanz from Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium and Dr. Gary Henson from ETSU for this information. Additionally, the following sites have been used:

