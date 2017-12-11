Soon you can watch the NFL free on your phone on Yahoo

FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2016, file photo, the Yahoo logo appears on a smartphone in Frankfurt, Germany. Watching NFL games free on your phone used to be mainly limited to Verizon customers. Soon anyone will be able to download Yahoo’s app and watch football games on the go. Verizon’s new deal with the NFL goes into effect in January 2018 and will last for several years. Verizon bought Yahoo in June 2017 and is trying to build a digital ad business to rival Facebook and Google. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – Watching NFL football games on your phone used to be mainly limited to Verizon customers. Soon anyone will be able to watch football games on the go for free on Yahoo’s app, now that Verizon owns Yahoo.

But people who want to watch football through online-TV services like Sling will have more problems. An NFL game on ESPN will still be blocked on the Sling app on a phone – and starting next season, on tablets as well for some games.

Verizon bought Yahoo in June and wants to build a digital ad business to rival Facebook and Google. Verizon’s five-year deal with the NFL takes effect in January. Playoffs will stream on Yahoo, Verizon’s app go90 and the NFL’s own app.

This story has been corrected to say that only some tablet games will be exclusive to Verizon.

