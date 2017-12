ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL) – News Channel 11 is following a crash involving a tractor-trailer in Carter County. The crash was reported Elizabethton Police Department says the driver of the truck just has minor injuries.

The contents of the truck will have to be offloaded, and traffic will be affected intermittently until the scene is clear.

The accident happened on 19E and the lanes headed towards Hampton are closed.