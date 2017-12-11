Grant money awarded to help transition coal businesses in Tazewell Co.

By Published:
FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2014 file photo, fog hovers over a mountaintop as a cutout depicting a coal miner stands at a memorial to local miners killed on the job in Cumberland, Ky. The Republican-controlled Kentucky state legislature is on the cusp of lifting its decades-long moratorium on nuclear energy, a move unthinkable just three years ago in a state that has been culturally and economically dominated by coal. As the coal industry continues its slide, even Republican lawmakers are acknowledging a need for alternatives. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA (AP) – Gov. Terry McAuliffe has announced that Tazewell County in southwestern Virginia will receive $300,000 in grant funding to provide transition assistance to coal industry-related businesses.

The funding will go to the Heart of Appalachia Collaborative Economic Transition Project, also known as The Heart Project.

The project will provide direct counseling, training, mentoring, business service plan development and other targeted technical assistance to approximately 58 coal industry-related businesses, retaining about 200 existing jobs in southwest Virginia. It’s also expected to create 10 new businesses and 30 new jobs.

Since 1982, the federally-funded Community Development Block Grant Program has been administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development. Nearly 300 non-metropolitan cities, counties and towns are eligible for the program in Virginia.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s