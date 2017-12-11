Gov. Haslam offers $5K reward in Bristol, TN Walmart shooting death case

NASHVILLE, TN (WJHL) – A $5,000 reward has been offered by Tennessee’s governor for information in an unsolved Bristol, TN, murder case.

The reward was announced Monday in the case of the death of Michael Heatherly, who was shot in the Bristol Walmart parking lot back in September. Below is a news release from the state on the case and reward.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam today announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to the apprehension, arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the September murder of Michael Heatherly.

“We ask anyone with knowledge of the case to come forward to help bring to justice whoever is responsible for this crime,” Haslam said.

Heatherly was shot in a Walmart parking lot in Bristol, Tennessee. He worked as a vendor for Walmart and was headed to his vehicle after completing his work duties. Authorities believe he was shot by someone in a vehicle in an adjacent space in the parking lot.

Sullivan County District Attorney General Barry Staubus requested the reward from the governor to help generate leads in this unsolved case.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact Det. Justin Bush of the Bristol Tennessee Police Department at 423-989-5530 or jbush@bristoltn.org.