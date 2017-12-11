WATCH LIVE: Explosion reported at NYC train station

NEW YORK (WJHL/AP) – New York Police Department says it is responding to report of an explosion near Times Square. The explosion was reported at the Port Authority train station in New York City.

Police said the type of explosion is unknown at this time and it was unknown if there were any injuries.

The response is centered in the area of the Port Authority bus terminal

A law enforcement source told CBS News senior investigative producer Pat Milton police are looking at a possible suicide bomber but the situation is fluid.

People reported seeing the bomb squad responding and posted images of the scene on social media.

It’s led to delays along some of the subway lines that pass beneath the bus terminal.

Some passengers have been evacuated as a precaution.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

