ETSU addes new security measures ahead of fall commencements

JOHNSON CITY – More than 1,300 students are expected to graduate from East Tennessee State University on Saturday, Dec. 16 during ceremonies at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. This year, additional security protocols have been instituted as safety remains a top priority at these events.

Students and guests are encouraged to arrive early to accommodate the additional security measures, which include metal detectors and bag searches. Any unsearchable bag, container or package will not be allowed into the facility.

Graduates will be allowed to carry personal items such as cell phones, car keys and wallets on the floor level of the ETSU/MSHA Athletic Center (Mini-Dome) as long as these items are secured under regalia. Name cards are the only items that should be held in hand by graduates while on the floor. Students are encouraged to leave personal items in their vehicles or in designated coat rooms. Exceptions will be made for medical reasons.

Prohibited items in the Dome include but are not limited to alcohol products, illegal drugs, firearms or any weapons. Animals are not allowed with the exception of trained service animals.

Graduates and visitors are encouraged to only bring essential items to the ceremony in order to expedite the security process.

For more information, visit https://www.etsu.edu/reg/,