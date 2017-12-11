Elizabethton Police: Wrecker truck driver falls asleep at the wheel, crashes into trucks at dealership

Related Coverage Wrecker crashes into Elizabethton dealership, damages 7 vehicles

ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL)- A police report revealed new details in a crash that caused thousands of dollars in damage to an Elizabethton car lot late last week.

According to an Elizabethton Police report, the driver of a wrecker truck was fatigued, and told officers he fell asleep at the wheel when he ran into the Grindstaff Ford Dealership on West Elk Avenue.

That report also said the truck rolled multiple times, in the process damaging several trucks in the lot, as well as a utility pole and security gate.

Captain Shane Darling with Elizabethton P.D. said the driver was taken to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

“When the officers arrived on scene, the wrecker driver advised them that he believed he had fallen asleep at the wheel. When the officer followed up at the hospital, the driver was still being treated for broken bones, and possibly a punctured lung…the last update we had the driver was still in the hospital,” Darling said.

We were told Monday the crash was still under investigation and that charges were pending.