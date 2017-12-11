Dollar Tree co-founder Macon Brock dead at 75

By Published: Updated:
MIAMI, FL - JULY 28: A Dollar Tree store is seen on July 28, 2014 in Miami, Florida. Dollar Tree announced it will buy Family Dollar Stores for about $8.5 billion in cash and stock. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) – Macon Brock, a retailer who co-founded the Dollar Tree chain of discount stores that grew into a Fortune 500 company, has died. He was 75.

News outlets report Brock died Saturday at his home in Virginia Beach. His wife said he died of complications from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a lung disease.

Brock was born and raised in Norfolk. In 1986, he and two others opened five stores called “Only $1.00” after having success in the retail toy business.

The Chesapeake-based company changed its name to Dollar Tree in 1993.

Brock and his wife made donations to colleges across Virginia, and he served as chairman of Randolph-Macon College’s Board of Trustees for 10 years.

He also provided significant support to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s