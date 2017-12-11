Deed shows Trump Organization acquired land in Hawkins Co.

Traffic passes Trump Tower, Monday, Nov. 21, 2016, in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

ROGERSVILLE, TN (WJHL) – A representative of President Donald Trump has signed a deed making the Trump family landowners in Hawkins County.

According to a deed sent to News Channel 11 from the office of Judy Kirkpatrick, the deed was signed in August and finalized this past Friday.

The landowners, Philip and Karen Henard, sold the property to The Trump Organization, Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Donald Trump, Jr. and Vanessa Trump.

The property was sold on lot #40 of Grandview Estates in Rogersville.

No word right now what that property will be used for.

