Comcast hosting virtual job fair for military community

This information is a news release from Comcast:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – December 11, 2017 – Comcast announced today it is hosting a virtual employment fair aimed at reaching the company’s national goal of hiring 10,000 military members and their spouses by the end of 2017. Nearly 100 retail sales consultant and call center sales representative positions are available across Tennessee.

The online event will take place on Wednesday, December 13 from 5-7 p.m. (CST) and is open to the military community nationwide.

Applicants are required to RSVP by registering at https://lnkd.in/eYC-6fP or by texting #ComcastTN with their name, e-mail & phone number to 561-402-2294.

Interested candidates can also visit Comcast’s employment website at http://careers.comcast.com to review the job description of the available positions.

Supporting the U.S. military and their family members is a proud Comcast NBCUniversal tradition. Since 2010, Comcast NBCUniversal has hired more than 13,000 members of the military community (veterans, National Guard and Reserve members, and military spouses).

Comcast offers a variety of benefits, policies, and services to support employees in the military and their families at every stage of their transition—before, during, and after training or deployment. These include:

· Military Concierge Service Team: A dedicated military concierge service that helps employees and their families understand the enhanced benefits and policies, and navigate the processes related to transitioning between Comcast and military duties.

· Supplemental Pay: Eligibility for supplemental pay for three years.

· Paid Time Off: Employees may take up to 15 days paid time off for annual Guard and Reserve required training.

· 401(k) and Employee Stock Purchase Plan: Employees on military leave of absence can treat military supplemental pay as 401(k), Savings Starter and ESPP-eligible, and continue to contribute to those plans using supplemental pay deductions while on leave. They can also make up contributions while on leave.

· Health & Welfare Benefit Plans: Employees on military leave of absence can keep their Comcast benefits plan beyond the first 60 days of leave (contributions can also continue based on the plan in which they are enrolled), or elect the government benefits plan.

· Courtesy Services: Employees who are on military leave of absence can keep Courtesy Services for the duration of the absence (up to five years).

· Transfer Assistance: Employees who are spouses of active duty military who need to relocate due to qualified deployments or base transfers may receive transfer assistance in the form of job search and/or financial benefits.

For more information, visit www.comcastcareers.com/military.