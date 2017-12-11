Barry Johnson resigns as Elizabethton head coach

By Published:

ELIZABETHTON, TN- Citing personal reasons, Barry Johnson resigned from his position of Elizabethton High School Girls Basketball Head Coach. His resignation as head coach is effective Dec. 11, 2017, but he will continue teaching. Lucas Andrews will serve as Interim Head Coach for the remainder of the season.

