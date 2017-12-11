Barry Johnson resigns as Elizabethton head coach

ELIZABETHTON, TN- Citing personal reasons, Barry Johnson resigned from his position of Elizabethton High School Girls Basketball Head Coach. His resignation as head coach is effective Dec. 11, 2017, but he will continue teaching. Lucas Andrews will serve as Interim Head Coach for the remainder of the season.
“I would like to thank Mr. Johnson for his commitment to our children over the last couple of years and the way he supported girls basketball,” said Director of Schools Dr. Corey Gardenhour. “We will work on helping the Lady Cyclones move forward, and we will continue to focus on our students and their success.”
Courtesy: Elizabethton City Schools