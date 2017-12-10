Your Weekly Constitutional: Kelo Update

By Published:

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Sunday, December 10:  Kelo Update.  The notorious Kelo decision was handed down more than a decade ago, giving states and localities broad powers of eminent domain.  But states have, largely, turned their back on that power.  We’ll speak with Ilya Somin, a law professor, who’ll bring us up to date on whether the government might take our homes and give them to someone else.

Catch ‘Your Weekly Constitutional’ with Stewart Harris on WETS-FM, 89.5, Sundays at 3pm and Tuesdays at 8pm.

