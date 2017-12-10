Your Weekly Constitutional: Kelo Update

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Sunday, December 10: Kelo Update. The notorious Kelo decision was handed down more than a decade ago, giving states and localities broad powers of eminent domain. But states have, largely, turned their back on that power. We’ll speak with Ilya Somin, a law professor, who’ll bring us up to date on whether the government might take our homes and give them to someone else.

