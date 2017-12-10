Vote Now: Fan Favorite Player of the Year

(WJHL) –News Channel 11’s Kenny Hawkins and Kane O’Neill have featured some of the most talented high school football players in the Tri-Cities. Now, we need your help choosing a fan favorite.

For a recap of each of the athletes featured, check out our Player of the Week page.

Voting starts this Sunday, Dec. 10 and will through Thursday, Dec. 14.

An end of the year banquet will be held at the Millennium Centre on Thursday, Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. Your favorite player will receive a special honor that evening.

