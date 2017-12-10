Vigil held to remember 3-year-old Mariah Woods

By Josh Birch Published:

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A candlelight vigil was held Sunday night to remember the life of 3-year-old Mariah Woods.

Around 100 people attended the vigil near the home where Mariah lived.

“We as a community, really fell in love with this little girl and love her as if she was our own daughter,” said Warren Kearney of the People of God Outreach Ministry. “And showing them that, I definitely think helps them heal also.”

People who never met Mariah also attended the vigil to pay their respects.

“Even though I didn’t know her or the family it really hit home to me cause I have a love for little kids,” said Justin Dennis.

Mariah went missing two weeks ago. Her body was found a week ago in a rural part of Pender County.

