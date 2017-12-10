UT athletics looking to “Checker TBA” for game against UNC

NOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee is hoping to checker the Thomas-Boling Arena for the upcoming men’s basketball game against the UNC Tar Heels on Sunday, Dec. 17, at 3 p.m.

Fans attending the sold-out game are asked to check their seating online to see if they are sitting in a white or orange section.

“First, we’re excited about the opportunity to play a great team like North Carolina at home in front of a sold-out crowd,” said Admiral Schofield, Vols junior. “But to envision playing that game in front of a human checkerboard of more than 21,000 fans… we can’t wait to see it. I know Thompson-Boling Arena is going to be electric.”

In the past, Tennessee football has attempted “Checker Neyland,” but UT’s first “checker” event was at a men’s basketball game.