The Latest: Officials urge Santa Barbara residents to flee

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Fire officials say the most destructive of the Southern California wildfires has burned more than 270 square miles and is only 15 percent contained.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown says the containment number will likely go down not because of a lack of progress, but because of the fire’s expected growth.

Ventura County fire behavioral analyst Brendan Ripley says he believes the fire is the fifth largest in California’s history.

More than 30,000 people are under mandatory evacuation orders.

Authorities warned residents at a community meeting Sunday in Santa Barbara not to ignore evacuation orders.

