Tennessee Senators, Maynardville community react to boy’s viral video about bullying

WATE and WKRN web staff Published:

MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn. (WATE/WKRN) – Kimberly Jones posted a video of her son Keaton that has now gone viral. In the Facebook post she writes she had to pick him up from school again because he was afraid to go to lunch.

Lakyn Jones, who says she is Keaton’s sister, tweeted that Keaton goes to Horace Maynard Middle School in Maynardville. Sunday that community reacted to the emotional video.

“I just don’t believe anybody should have to go through what he’s went through,” said Varner. “When I was in elementary and middle school, I went through the same stuff and I don’t believe anybody should go through what he went through at all.”

Parents in the community angry are this is happening in the community where their own children go to school.

“I’d be upset,” said Heather Flatford. “I think that would be hurtful to the kids and I would probably go to the school and talk to the principal about it. I wouldn’t be too happy.”

Others saying there is only one way to stop the harassment.

“Kids parents stepping up and being a parent, teaching them right from wrong,” said Franklin Grimes.

In addition to reactions from the Tennessee Titans, Tennessee Senators Lamar Alexander and Bob Corker also responded to the video on Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s