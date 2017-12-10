Tennessee athletes pledge support after tearful bullying video goes viral

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A video on Facebook has gone viral for the message one boy has on the subject of bullying.

In the video Kimberly Jones posted on Friday you see Keaton tearfully begin by asking, “why do they bully?”

Keaton questions how bullies can find joy by picking on others.

He goes on to describe his experience from the day, including how other kids poured milk on him and put food down his clothes.

He says he is not the sole victim of bullying at his school, and that other kids are targets too.

Keaton says people who are different shouldn’t be criticized for that.

Keaton ends the video by saying “it will probably get better one day.”

Nearly 250,000 people have shared Kimberly Jones’ original Facebook post, and a number of people have stepped up for Keaton on social media, including Tennessee Vols quarterback Jarrett Guarantano.

Please let his mother know that we are trying to reach out. Keaton has some friends on the football team that would love to spend some time with him. https://t.co/tj1ZqDM4KD — Jarrett Guarantano✞ (@BroadwayJay2) December 9, 2017

Vols wide-out Tyler Byrd also weighed in.

We going to the middle school next Tuesday show young Man some love we will also TWITTER LIVE some of it so everyone can show there love and support #vols #StopBullying @cboystunna3 @BroadwayJay2 @JKShuttlesworth @smithtrey98 — Tyler Byrd (@D1fuzzymuffin17) December 9, 2017

Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker had a message for Keaton, as well.

@DonteStallworth @Lakyn_Jones hopefully my video and the tweets that Keaton have been getting brings awareness to bullying and how serious it is in our school system pic.twitter.com/1Dujv3RxA5 — Delanie walker (@delaniewalker82) December 9, 2017

The Titans’s social media manager tweeted, offering the services of Titans’ offensive lineman Taylor Lewan as a bodyguard for Keaton.

I need someone to connect me with this child's family, please. I've been told he is from Knoxville. Mr. Lewan is against bullying and willing to provide his services as a bodyguard. Do your thing, Twitter! Connect us. #TitanUp pic.twitter.com/OkrQP0UTqe — Nate Bain (@natebain) December 9, 2017