Police: alcohol may have been factor in crash that killed 3

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (AP) – Three people have been killed and two others injured in a three-vehicle crash in which police say alcohol may have played a role.

Virginia State Police said the accident happened just after 3 a.m. Sunday on Route 460 in Sussex County.

Police said a Kia Soul was traveling eastbound when the driver, Christy Allen, crossed the center lane, hitting a Honda Accord head on. Allen and her passenger, Roquisha Shonta Broady, were killed.

A passenger in the Honda, Dequincy Lamar Jackson, of South Chesterfield, died on impact. The driver suffered major injuries.

A third car, a Toyota Scion, struck the Honda in the rear. That driver suffered minor injuries.

In a statement, state police said alcohol “was a contributing factor to the cause of the accident.”

All three people who died were not wearing seatbelts.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)