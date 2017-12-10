Kingsport veteran gets the keys to his very own home

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL)- A veteran in Kingsport was handed the keys to his very own home Sunday afternoon. It’s a celebration he said wouldn’t have been possible with out the help from the volunteers from Holston Habitat for Humanity.

It’s something Army Veteran, Ben Alexander, said he never dreamed of. However, that dream became a reality on Sunday afternoon.

Alexander said he plans to move into his home with his mother. He served in the Army Reserve from 2000 to 2006, serving overseas in places like Kuwait.

He said Holston Habitat for Humanity is giving him his first chance to become a homeowner and that getting the keys just weeks before Christmas will it make it the best holiday yet.

“Just knowing we are going to be somewhere and not have to worry about rent anymore,”Alexander said. “It’s just overwhelming because we have never owned a house and now we will have that chance.”

He said if everything goes according to plan, he and his mother will be moved in by Christmas.

