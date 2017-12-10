Kingsport veteran gets the keys to his very own home

By Published:

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL)- A veteran in Kingsport was handed the keys to his very own home Sunday afternoon. It’s a celebration he said wouldn’t have been possible with out the help from the volunteers from Holston Habitat for Humanity.

It’s something Army Veteran, Ben Alexander, said he never dreamed of. However, that dream became a reality on Sunday afternoon.

Alexander said he plans to move into his home with his mother. He served in the Army Reserve from 2000 to 2006, serving overseas in places like Kuwait.

He said Holston Habitat for Humanity is giving him his first chance to become a homeowner and that getting the keys just weeks before Christmas will it make it the best holiday yet.

“Just knowing we are going to be somewhere and not have to worry about rent anymore,”Alexander said. “It’s just overwhelming because we have never owned a  house and now we will have that chance.”

He said if everything goes according to plan, he and his mother will be moved in by Christmas.

Copyright WJHL 2017. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s