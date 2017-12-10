Hopwood Christian Church spends Sunday service in newly renovated space

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A local church community got to spend Sunday morning’s service in a brand new space.

Hopwood Christian Church now has a newly renovated home on the Milligan College Campus. They were using the Emmanual Christian Seminary as a temporary home since construction started back in May.

The congregation walked from Emanuel to Hopwood to honor this new chapter.

Minister Tim Ross tells us it was a $1.5 million project.

“We’ve added some seats in the sanctuary, we have completely rehabbed our fellowship hall space, we’ve made some handicap parking and we’ve made accessibility a lot better for our congregation,” Ross said.

Parts of the church date back to 1865.

Ross tells us he’s grateful for the community’s support and help.

A formal dedication of the new building is set for January 14.

