Hopwood Christian Church spends Sunday service in newly renovated space

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A local church community got to spend Sunday morning’s service in a brand new space.
Hopwood Christian Church now has a newly renovated home on the Milligan College Campus. They were using the Emmanual Christian Seminary as a temporary home since construction started back in May.
The congregation walked from Emanuel to Hopwood to honor this new chapter.
Minister Tim Ross tells us it was a $1.5 million project.
“We’ve added some seats in the sanctuary, we have completely rehabbed our fellowship hall space, we’ve made some handicap parking and we’ve made accessibility a lot better for our congregation,” Ross said.
Parts of the church date back to 1865.
Ross tells us he’s grateful for the community’s support and help.
A formal dedication of the new building is set for January 14.
