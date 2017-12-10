Father, 2 children killed in Middle Tennessee house fire

Ashley Cimino Published:
Source: Elk Valley Times

MOORE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three people from one family were killed Saturday morning in a house fire that also injured two other people in Moore County.

According to Chief Mark Neal with Metro Moore County Fire and Rescue, the family of five was in the home along Shelbyville Highway when the fire broke out around 6 a.m.

The father escaped the burning home with his wife and son but reportedly went back inside to rescue his two daughters.

Chief Neal said the father and his two girls, ages 7 and 14, were killed.

Their names have not been released.

The childrens’ mother and her son were transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment of unknown injuries.

Chief Neal said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

