Crash closes part of I-81 southbound in Washington County, Va.

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Officials with the Virginia Department of Transportation tell News Channel 11 an early morning tractor trailer crash has closed I-81 southbound lanes at exit 14.

Cleanup is underway, no timeframe established at this time for when incident will be cleared. Use caution in this area. https://t.co/qRQJNLE3oc — VDOT Bristol (@VaDOTBristol) December 10, 2017

The accident is on the interstate bridge between the southbound lanes.

We’re told traffic is being diverted off at the exit 14 off ramp, then back on. Jonesboro Road between the interstate was also closed for a bit but has since reopened.

VDOT said incident clean up will impact southbound traffic throughout the morning.

Virginia State Police are working the crash, no word yet on the cause of the crash and if there are any injuries.

