Chilhowie falls to Riverheads in Class 1 title game

SALEM, VA- The Chilhowie Warriors fell to Riverheads in the Class 1 state title game on Sunday, 42-0.
Trailing 14-0 in the second quarter, the Warriors looked like they were building some momentum after Todd Martin recovered a fumble. But the Warriors were unable to covert on a 4th and 1 attempt in Gladiator territory and Riverheads took control from there.
“One day they turn that scoreboard off,” said Chilhowie head coach Jeff Robinson. “People forget about the score. But what they did this season won’t be forgotten. My guys, they did a lot this year, they have a lot to be proud of and I’m very proud of them. Today is going to have no impact on the way I remember this team.”