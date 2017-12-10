Chilhowie falls to Riverheads in Class 1 title game

By Published:

SALEM, VA- The Chilhowie Warriors fell to Riverheads in the Class 1 state title game on Sunday, 42-0.

Trailing 14-0 in the second quarter, the Warriors looked like they were building some momentum after Todd Martin recovered a fumble. But the Warriors were unable to covert on a 4th and 1 attempt in Gladiator territory and Riverheads took control from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s